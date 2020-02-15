The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senate Passes War Powers Resolution Against Trump's Iran War

The Senate on Thursday passed a War Powers Resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from launching military action against Iran without congressional approval. "The nation should not be at war without a vote of Congress," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the lead sponsor of S.J. Res. 68. The resolution passed by a vote of 55-45—with the support of eight Republicans—and now heads to the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass. In an era of hyper-partisanship and blind allegiance by the GOP to Donald Trump, it is a testament to just how reckless his foreign policy is on #Iran that EIGHT Republican Senators voted with Democrats for this stinging, bipartisan vote for peace. https://t.co/54gturnhMz — Stephen Miles (@SPMiles42) February 13, 2020

