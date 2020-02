Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 10:03 Hits: 1

Attorney General Barr says Trump's DOJ tweets make his job impossible. Millions in Pentagon funding is diverted to the border wall. And, how fast can a vaccine for the coronavirus be developed?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/14/805934968/morning-news-brief?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics