Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 17:00 Hits: 6

Women in Utah became the first in America to vote under an equal suffrage law on Feb. 14, 1870. There are celebrations, but it means confronting the state's uncomfortable polygamy history, too.

(Image credit: Utah Governor's Office)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/14/805725359/power-of-the-past-retelling-utahs-suffragette-history-to-empower-modern-women?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics