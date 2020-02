Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 18:04 Hits: 7

The step is meant to serve as an initial confidence-building measure and would last for seven days. A more-formal agreement could be signed in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Massoud Hossaini/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/14/805980180/u-s-reaches-reduction-in-violence-deal-with-taliban-in-afghanistan?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics