Trump's Great Economy Slashes Pay Raises Due To 'Serious Economic Conditions'

In a move that drew outrage from labor unions and progressives, President Donald Trump this week quietly took steps to slash a scheduled pay raise for millions of federal workers from 2.5% to 1% due to supposed concerns about "keeping the nation on a fiscally sustainable course." "I have determined that for 2021 the across-the-board base pay increase will be limited to 1.0%," Trump said in a message to Congress on Monday. "This alternative pay plan decision will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well‑qualified federal workforce." The president's proposed "adjustment" to the scheduled pay raise will take effect in January 2021 unless Congress passes legislation to override the change. Just a day after his message to Congress, Trump tweeted, "BEST USA ECONOMY IN HISTORY!" Critics highlighted the disconnect between the president's justification for cutting the planned raise for federal workers and his boasts about the state of the U.S. economy.

