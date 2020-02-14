Elizabeth Warren Scorches Bloomberg's Red Lining Defense

Articles

Now that former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is polling well in national polls, opposition is dropping on him everywhere. His stop-and-frisk policies (and his defense of it), and a new video in which he blames people of color for the financial crisis are the two worst. There have been some efforts to mitigate the impact, but it's still pretty bad, as Lawrence shows when he played the video for Senator Warren. In it, Bloomberg says this: Redlining if you remember, was the term where banks took whole neighborhoods and said, "People in these neighborhoods are poor. They're not going to be able to pay off their mortgages. Tell your salesmen don't go into those areas." And then Congress got involved -- local elected officials as well -- and said, "That's not fair, these people should be able to get credit." Once you started pushing in that direction, banks started making more and more loans where the credit of the person buying the house wasn't as good as you would like. Elizabeth Warren eviscerated that. "What the mayor is really saying is that this crisis could have been averted if the banks had just been able to discriminate against black and brown people more," she said. "Let's be clear, that would not have averted the crisis." She added, "Anybody who thinks that the banks should have been allowed to be more racist should not be the leader of our party." Oh yes, indeed.

