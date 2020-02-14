The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Fat Lady Ain’t Singing Yet, But She Is Getting Her Costume On

Read All About It! Attorney General William Barr has agreed to give testimony before the House Judiciary Committee next month amid growing questions over the administration’s alleged interference in the criminal case of a close ally of President Trump. The Judiciary Committee has become concerned about Trump’s interference in the Stone case and why the hell Rudy Giuliani reports directly to Barr about Giuliani’s own private investigations. Oh Lord, it’s Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz – we’re all gonna die. Democrats need to let Zoe Lofgren take over as chairman of the committee. Jerry Nadler is a nice guy but he has way too much on his plate right now. Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com

