Every Time Jim Jordan Opens His Mouth, Remember This

Chris Hayes reminded us of the content of Jim Jordan's character last night. "Ohio republican congressman Jim Jordan is one of the president's fiercest allies. You've probably seen him a million times on TV, this show and others. He talks fast. Rarely wears a jacket. During Trump's impeachment, he was actually put on the House Intelligence Committee temporarily just so he could stick it to Democrats. Trump loves Jim Jordan, of course. Lately, the president's been shouting Jordan out pretty much anywhere he goes," Hayes said. Then he talked about Jordan position as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University from 1986 to 1994. "While he was on that coaching staff, the team doctor, a guy named Richard Strauss, sexually abused at least 177 male students, according to an independent investigation conducted by law firm, Perkins Coie. The investigation was commissioned after a whistle-blower came forward to say he was victimized. Former Ohio State wrestler named Mike DiSabato. Other former students have joined him. And 350 students have now filed suit against university.

