Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

The Attorney General is corrupt as fark and we all know it. It's good to see Rep. Val Demings, who rocked at the Impeachment trial, come out swinging at AG Barr and his violations against justice and law. And his nonsense about the tweeting as some sort of "new distancing from the president?" Please.

