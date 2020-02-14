Friday News Dump: What Do Warren And Howard Dean Have In Common? And Other News

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 16:09 Hits: 4

A little history lesson about why Elizabeth Warren seems to have disappeared from the airwaves: On December 1, 2003, Howard Dean was ahead by twenty points in the polls when he appeared on Hardball with Chris Matthews and said, "We're going to break up the giant media enterprises." [...] By mid-December, the news divisions of the four major television networks were reporting as fact that Dean was unelectable. The print media echoed the theme; on December 17, the Washington Post printed a front-page story that posited Dean could not win the presidency. The Post quickly followed up with an onslaught of articles and editorials reasserting that claim. Before the month was over, Dean's lack of electability had been highlighted in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, and every other major paper in the United States. Fast forward to August 2019. What did Elizabeth Warren say? Elizabeth Warren Raises ‘Serious Concerns’ Over CBS-Viacom Merger In October 2019: Zuckerberg Calls Elizabeth Warren an ‘Existential’ Threat to Facebook in Leaked Audio In December 2019:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/friday-new-dump-what-do-elizabeth-warren