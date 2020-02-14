Womp Womp! Trump Fails To Jail Andrew McCabe

Articles

Published on Friday, 14 February 2020

"Wait, shouldn't Trump be allowed to convict anyone he doesn't like?" That is the sentiment being expressed on Republican Twitter Friday, as the Justice Department, in a conveniently-timed move... The McCabe investigation was dead months ago when is was clear that the grand jury wouldn’t indict him. Today’s announcement is a crass public relations move, pure & simple, trying to convince us that Barr is not doing Trump’s dirty work. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/AnlNz8q26u — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 14, 2020 ...told Andrew McCabe they were done prosecuting him. DOJ tells former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe that it will not pursue charges against him. pic.twitter.com/imAyjZs9Nq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2020

