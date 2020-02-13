McConnell thinks Trump should listen to Barr

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 23:34 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he thinks President Donald Trump should follow the suggestion of Attorney General William Barr and refrain from tweeting about pending Justice Department business.

“The president made a great choice when he picked Bill Barr to be the attorney general, and I think the president should listen to his advice,” the Kentucky Republican said in a Fox News interview.

“I think that if the attorney general says it’s getting in the way of doing his job,” McConnell said. “Maybe the president should listen to the attorney general.”

[Pelosi: Trump abused his power in weighing in on Roger Stone sentencing]

Barr, in an interview with ABC News, said the president’s public statements about the sentencing of Roger Stone was making his job “impossible.”

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr said.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5083521 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5083521" ); playerInstance_5083521.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/qsiFFocs", }) var playerInstance_5083521 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5083521" ); playerInstance_5083521.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/qsiFFocs", })

Earlier this week, Trump criticized U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is set to sentence Stone.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that a sentencing recommendation of seven to nine years in prison for Stone was “unfair.”

The Justice Department then intervened to rescind that sentencing recommendation. Four career prosecutors resigned from the case in protest.

Trump then tweeted congratulations to Barr for “taking charge” of the case.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump “wasn’t bothered” by the Barr interview.

“President Trump uses social media very effectively to fight for the American people against injustices in our country, including the fake news,” Grisham said. “The president has full faith and confidence in Attorney General Barr to do his job and uphold the law.”

The post McConnell thinks Trump should listen to Barr appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/02/13/mcconnell-thinks-trump-should-listen-to-barr/