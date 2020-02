Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 22:45 Hits: 1

President Trump took aim at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for invoking his Mormon faith when explaining his reason to vote to convict the president on one of two House-passed impeachment charges brought against him during the Senate trial earlier this...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/483048-trump-says-romney-should-have-voted-the-same-way-on-both-impeachment-articles