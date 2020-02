Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 21:18 Hits: 3

Before she was a senator, Amy Klobuchar was a prosecutor. But her office's handling of a black teenager's murder conviction is drawing scrutiny after her strong finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/13/805760501/new-hampshire-results-increase-scrutiny-on-klobuchars-history-as-prosecutor?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics