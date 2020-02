Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 22:18 Hits: 3

In a notice sent to Congress Thursday, the Pentagon said it is shifting billions from fighter jets and other weapons to help pay for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/13/805796618/trump-administration-diverts-3-8-billion-in-pentagon-funding-to-border-wall?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics