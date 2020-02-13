Trump: 'Get Bad People Out Of Government'; Twitter: 'You First'

Articles

President Donald Trump had his words come back to haunt him on Thursday after he called on “bad people” to be removed from government jobs. “DRAIN THE SWAMP!” the president exclaimed on Twitter. “We want bad people out of our government!” DRAIN THE SWAMP! We want bad people out of our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020 The tweet was quickly met with responses from people who said that Trump should be the first to go. Read some of the tweets below. so that means you're resigning then. cool — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 13, 2020 We sure as fuck do. Lets start with the impeached asshole and work our way down.

