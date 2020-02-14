Rep. Ted Lieu Scorches Senate GOP: 'Basically A Quivering Mass Of Jello'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Chris Jansing asked California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu his thoughts about Attorney General Bill Barr's latest slicing and dicing of legal decency at the Justice Department, and, as usual Rep. Lieu did not mince words. Jansing specifically brought up the possibility of impeaching Barr (hahahaha), which is a Constitutional remedy, but it's never been done before, and even if the House tried to use its legal oversight authority to reign in Barr, we all know what would happen in the Senate. She asked him what the solution was to Trump and Barr turning the DOJ into Trump's "personal law firm." REP. LIEU: So, other than Senator Mitt Romney, all of the Senate Republicans are basically a quivering mass of jello. They're simply going to bow down, kneel before Donald Trump. As a result, the only folks that can now hold Donald Trump accountable are the American people in November, and my view is, the House Judiciary Committee, on which I sit, needs to continue to expose this misconduct and outrageous behavior of the administration, so the American people can have the information they need before they vote. The only remedy is the election in November, and not just the presidential election. The Senate needs to flip, as well. Of course, raise your hand if you think there is any chance in hell the November election won't be horrendously compromised through illegal voter suppression, foreign interference, electronic tampering, and/or all of the above.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/rep-ted-lieu-scorches-senate-gop-basically