Brazen Trump Shakes Down NY Governor In Broad Daylight

Today, the forever impeached, so-called "president" went to Twitter and began a shakedown of the Governor of New York in front of anyone who was watching. A brazen request for a quid pro quo transaction, conducted in front of everyone as if doing it in public makes it something that is fine to do. I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020 If you're unsure of what that's about, last week the White House put a freeze on New York's Global Entry program. The New York Times explains: The decision by Homeland Security affects New Yorkers who use Trusted Traveler programs like Global Entry; their renewals will be cut off by the end of 2020. About 50,000 New Yorkers in the application process but who haven’t received final approval will also lose the opportunity to speed through security but will be reimbursed for their application fees, according to Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for Homeland Security.

