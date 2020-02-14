Remember When We Worried Trump Might Be Fascist? Good Times!

Articles

From 2018, when The New York Times asked "Should we be worried?" about Trump and fascism. Good times, good times. Jason Stanley's tweet from today: My son is reading Animal Farm. Just now over breakfast, when I asked him what was happening in it, he said, “the pigs are taking over. And the other animals - just like us - are doing nothing about it.” — Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) February 13, 2020 Open thread below... [amazon]https://www.amazon.com/How-Fascism-Works-Politics-Them/dp/0525511830[/amazon]

