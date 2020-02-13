Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 18:15 Hits: 2

Who says love and Congress can’t go together? For this Valentine’s Day, Heard on the Hill gave lawmakers probing love notes to get them in the lovey-dovey spirit.

Rep. Joseph Morelle tells us the last person he texted and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers shares why the Willard Hotel is the most romantic date spot in Washington.

[ Sometimes a red rose is just a red rose, even on Capitol Hill]

The post ‘Who’s the last person you texted?’ and other burning questions for Congress on Valentine’s Day appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/02/13/whos-the-last-person-you-texted-and-other-burning-questions-for-congress-on-valentines-day/