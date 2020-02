Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday downplayed divisions in her party over which presidential candidate is best positioned to take on President Trump, insisting that Democrats are "calm, cool and collected."Centrist House Democrats facing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/482979-pelosi-dems-calm-cool-and-collected-amid-contentious-primary