Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) on Thursday introduced a bill proposing a pilot program to direct federal funds to school nutrition programs.The bipartisan Food and Nutrition Education in Schools Act of 2020 would allocate...

