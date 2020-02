Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 19:55 Hits: 3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is teeing up the Senate to vote on two abortion-related bills once the chamber returns from a weeklong recess. The move would set up the Senate to take initial votes on the two bills just as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482995-mcconnell-tees-up-votes-on-two-abortion-bills