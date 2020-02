Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 10:09 Hits: 3

NPR's David Greene talks to Christine Chen, director of the nonprofit Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, about what Andrew Yang's presidential run meant for the Asian American community.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/13/805537155/how-yangs-presidential-bid-may-affect-asian-american-voters?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics