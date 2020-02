Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 10:09 Hits: 1

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to George Terwilliger, who was Attorney General William Barr's deputy in the 1990s, about whether the Justice Department has become politicized.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/13/805537141/how-much-is-politics-influencing-the-justice-department?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics