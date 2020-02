Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 19:49 Hits: 5

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., led the effort to pass a bipartisan war powers resolution to end the president's ability to launch further strikes against Iran. The Trump administration has vowed to veto it.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/13/805594383/senate-approves-legislation-to-limit-presidents-war-powers-against-iran?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics