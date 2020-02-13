John Avlon Makes An Exhausting List Of Trump Targets For 'Revenge Bender'

Articles

John Avlon talked about Trump's enemies list in his Reality Check segment, and why it matters. "So look. Once upon a time, Senator Lamar Alexander was really worried about enemies lists. I want to make what I hope will be a friendly suggestion to President Obama in his White House. And it is this: Don't create an enemies list. "That was good advice, rooted in his experience working for Richard Nixon. Kind of quaint in hindsight. Now we've got something to work with," Avlon said, pointing out that Trump is on a "revenge bender" after the impeachment acquittal Alexander helped secure. Trump, he says, talks a big game about loyalty, but it's always been a one-way street. 'I would have wiped the floor with the guys that weren't loyal, which I will now do, which is great. I love getting even with people. "Let's take a look at some of the people who've been in his cross hairs lately. Trump is after people who crossed him during impeachment," he said, listing John Bolton, Michael Cohen, Steve Bannon, and even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

