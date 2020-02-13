WOW: Mean Mike Bloomberg Casually Eviscerates Trump On Twitter

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 14:36 Hits: 4

Voters seem to really, really like it when Mike Bloomberg kicks Donald Trump in his shiny capped teeth: .@realDonaldTrump - we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020 .@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/t2WRgFpDwM — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/wow-mean-mike-bloomberg-casually