Forty-Two Seconds Of Louie Gohmert On Medicare For All Is All You Need

Do you think the Fox News audience could find Cuba on a map? What about Venezuela? Do they know the Soviet Union doesn't exist anymore? You know what they CAN find? Their Social Security and Medicare benefits. Louie Gohmert is in a tough spot on Fox, having to defend private insurance and medical bankruptcy and dying for lack of insurance and stuff. Oh wait, he didn't mention any of that. He just sang out Soviet Union! Venezuela! Cuba! and he was done. And the Medicare recipients watching Fox are satisfied that Louie Gohmert is defending their America for them. Sad.

