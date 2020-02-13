Mnuchin Releases Info On Hunter Biden But Not Trump's Taxes?

Articles

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, sitting in front of Assistant Secretary Monica Crowley (yeah it's a cartoon at this point), was called out in a Senate Hearing for a blatant double standard by his, and Trump's, Treasury Department. Turns out Treasury had NO PROBLEM releasing sensitive financial documentation on Hunter Biden to a Republican member of Congress, but still has not released Trump's taxes to the House Ways and Means Committee as they are REQUIRED to by law. Law & Crime: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attempted to defend his department’s decision not to release President Donald Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats after swiftly complying with GOP lawmakers’ request for extremely sensitive financial information pertaining to Hunter Biden and his associates. Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, Senate Democrats barraged the former Goldman Sachs executive with accusations that his department was applying a blatantly partisan double-standard to congressional requests. “One request is backed up by clear, statutory language in tax code section 6103 requiring the ‘shall provide’ tax documents to the committee,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) said in reference to the regulation governing the release of tax returns. That says the Treasury Secretary “shall furnish such committee with any [tax] return or return information specified.”

