Billionaire Bloomberg Campaigns as Moderate Alternative to Splintered Democrats 

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 00:14 Hits: 0

Splintered results for Democratic presidential contenders from the first two state nominating contests have further muddled the race and divided the moderate wing of the party. With no clear front-runner, some see an opening for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's media-driven campaign for the nomination. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on the billionaire businessman’s unconventional strategy.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/billionaire-bloomberg-campaigns-moderate-alternative-splintered-democrats-4178956