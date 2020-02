Articles

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Sen. Susan Collins's (R-Maine) impeachment vote had nothing to do with hoping President Trump "would learn a lesson," according to a statement from her spokeswoman.Spokeswoman Annie Clark also stressed that Collins has repeatedly said that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482829-collins-spokesperson-impeachment-vote-had-nothing-to-do-with-hoping-trump