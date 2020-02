Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 21:17 Hits: 2

The finishing tally in New Hampshire looks a lot like that of in Iowa, with Bernie Sanders on top and Pete Buttigieg a close second. But there were some surprises further down the results.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/12/805397048/what-to-take-away-from-the-new-hampshire-primary?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics