Democrats prepare to spend big to take control of 2021 redistricting

Tatyana is a Mid-Missouri based multimedia journalist. Born and raised in South Florida, Tatyana grew up fascinated by the world of journalism. As the daughter of a journalist, she grew up in the newsroom. When Tatyana wasn't practicing her multimedia editing skills, she spent time freelancing for the South Florida SunSentinel and obtaining leadership roles in her campus newspaper. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism with an emphasis in Convergence Investigative Reporting.