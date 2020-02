Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 10:06 Hits: 0

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NPR's Mara Liasson and Michael Nutter of Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign about a 2015 audio tape in which Bloomberg is accused of making racist comments.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/12/805128866/mike-bloomberg-defends-himself-against-racism-accusations?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics