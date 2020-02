Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 16:35 Hits: 0

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that he will not call Attorney General William Barr to testify on the Justice Department's decision to lower its sentencing recommendation for Trump associate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482753-graham-wont-call-to-barr-to-testify-over-roger-stone-sentencing