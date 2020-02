Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 17:43 Hits: 2

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday called for Attorney General William Barr to resign in light of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) move to ask for a shorter prison sentence for Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482764-warren-renews-call-for-barr-to-resign