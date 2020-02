Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 18:03 Hits: 2

Some Republican senators said on Wednesday that President Trump shouldn't weigh in on pending sentences after he publicly criticized an initial recommendation from the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the case of Roger Stone.The comments come as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482768-gop-senators-trump-shouldnt-weigh-in-on-pending-sentences