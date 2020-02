Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 10:06 Hits: 0

NPR's David Greene talks to David Laufman, who used to run DOJ's counterintelligence unit, about the department's decision to seek a lighter sentence for Roger Stone, an ally of President Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/12/805128894/withdrawal-of-doj-prosecutors-raises-questions-about-roger-stone-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics