The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Bill Barr Takes 'Control Of Legal Matters Of Personal Interest' To Trump

Category: Politics Hits: 0

Tuesday's DOJ drama was just the latest legal atrocity committed by the highest law enforcement officer in the nation, Attorney General Bill Barr. His own prosecutors recommended a 7-9-year sentence (out of a possible 50!) for his crimes, but noooooo...that was too harsh for Trump's buddy. Barr stepped in and changed the sentencing recommendation. In response? 4 US Attorneys resigned from the case in protest. (Side Note: Judge Jackson is under no obligation whatsoever to follow that reduced sentencing recommendation, but it is an astonishing — and impeachable — breach of ethics for Barr to have done this.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/bill-barr-takes-control-legal-matters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version