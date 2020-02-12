Bill Barr Takes 'Control Of Legal Matters Of Personal Interest' To Trump

Articles

Tuesday's DOJ drama was just the latest legal atrocity committed by the highest law enforcement officer in the nation, Attorney General Bill Barr. His own prosecutors recommended a 7-9-year sentence (out of a possible 50!) for his crimes, but noooooo...that was too harsh for Trump's buddy. Barr stepped in and changed the sentencing recommendation. In response? 4 US Attorneys resigned from the case in protest. (Side Note: Judge Jackson is under no obligation whatsoever to follow that reduced sentencing recommendation, but it is an astonishing — and impeachable — breach of ethics for Barr to have done this.)

