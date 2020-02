Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 13:35 Hits: 0

NPR' David Greene talks to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat and a Klobuchar supporter, about Sen. Amy Klobuchar's strong showing behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/12/805166307/klobuchar-presidential-campaign-surges-finishes-3rd-in-n-h-primary?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics