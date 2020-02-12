Moscow Mitch's Republicans Issue Another Invite To Putin To Interfere In 2020's Election

Articles

Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Senate Democrats tried again Tuesday morning three times to bring election security legislation to the floor. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Oregon's Ron Wyden all tried to bring bills to the floor for unanimous consent. Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn was Moscow Mitch's henchwoman for this round. "America is 266 days away from the 2020 election, and Majority Leader McConnell has yet to take any concrete steps to protect our foreign elections from hacking or foreign interference," Wyden said. He added that refusing to take the simple step included in one of the bills of banning states from connecting their voting machines to the internet is like "stashing our ballots in the Kremlin." Blumenthal warned that after the Senate Republicans' acquittal of Trump, "There is no doubt that he will only be emboldened in his efforts to illegally enlist foreign governments in his reelection campaign." Warner and Blumenthal have legislation that would require campaigns to notify law enforcement when foreign nationals offer assistance. "The appropriate response is not to say thank you, the appropriate response is to call the FBI."

