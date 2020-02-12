Morning Joe To Republicans: 'You Gave Him A Blank Check To Do Whatever He Wants'

Articles

Joe Scarborough was on a roll this morning about Trump interfering in the Roger Stone sentencing. "He said he had nothing to do with the sentencing. It's a lie, he and Roy Cohn worked together to do this. By the way, if the president is tweeting it's a miscarriage of justice and your attorney general is Roy Cohn, what else do you have to say?" "Ask Michael Cohen what the president telegraphs what he wants people to do, Roy Cohn or Attorney General Barr knew exactly what he was supposed to do and this is as staggering as it gets on the legal level," Mika Brzezinski said. "So the president of course getting what he wanted from his Roy Cohn, went on Twitter last night and was lashing out at the four prosecutors. Just take that down, because really that's a lie, too. Just know that he lied in his tweet last night. He's going crazy, he's firing American heroes, kicking them out of his White House, he's asking for Vindman, a guy who is an American hero, literally an American hero, war hero, to be prosecuted for telling the truth about what Donald Trump did, and what Republicans senators said Donald Trump did. "What are you thinking right now, Susan Collins and Lamar Alexander?" Mika said.

