Sean Hannity Explains His Disappointment Over...Obamacare Repeal

Really, Sean? Sean Hannity, Donald Trump's pillow talk advisor... "analyzing" why Obamacare wasn't repealed, and recommending "they" (Republicans in the Senate? Really?) better "be ready" to pass bills on prescription drug prices and pre-existing conditions. Have you spoken to Mitch McConnell about that, Sean? And I've got some ideas for what you can do with your praise for "healthcare savings accounts." Hannity mentions "health care savings accounts" as an alternative to Obamacare. The most you can put into an HSA annually is $3,550 for individuals and $7,100 for families. The cap on a similar FSA is $2,650 annually. Giving birth in a hospital costs about $32,000. https://t.co/UCWz2uTOzZ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 12, 2020

