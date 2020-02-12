The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CNN Clobbers GOP Senators: Afraid Of Their 'Unhinged President'

The two Johns (Avlon and Harwood) joined Kate Bolduan on CNN this morning to create a trio of blistering critiques of Donald Trump, Bill Barr, and the GOP Senators who are amoral and cynical enough to say Trump has learned his lesson from impeachment. What's for dinner? Heads on pikes sound good... Bolduan's intro went thusly: BOLDUAN: President Trump unrestrained, unleashed and unrepentant, on a tear settling scores after his acquittal one week ago in the senate. Since then here's a bit of a reminder of what the president has done. He fired impeachment witness Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, fired Vindman's twin brother who had nothing to do with Ukraine policy or impeachment. He removed Ambassador Gordon Sondland. He vowed revenge, and then in quick succession he has attacked the judge and prosecutors' handling the criminal case of his long-time friend and ally, Roger Stone. All of this in the week since the Senate vote and Senate Republicans saying that they think that Trump had learned his lesson. Oh, hey, Senators Collins, Thune, and Portman! Howzitgoin? Funny, today, apparently, GOP senators don't seem to be in the mood to talk to reporters about the revenge removals going on right now all over the place, and the protest resignations of those with spines and consciences. Bolduan asked CNN Correspondent John Avlon what this week's takeaways are so far. (Christ, it's only Wednesday.)

