Brave New World: Trump Decides He Should Rule On Guilt Or Innocence

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 15:16 Hits: 3

This isn't just breaking long-held norms and handing Trump the keys to the DOJ. This is also most likely Bill Barr actively interfering with a case to protect Trump and keep Roger Stone from talking about collusion, as Marcy Wheeler asserts. CNN's New Day dug in to the news that Bill Barr was going to take over Stone's case. "This is about so much more than just how long will Roger Stone spend behind bars. The message it sends is that Bill Barr is tampering with the integrity of the Justice Department. The Justice Department is different. It's different from all the other departments. It needs to stand apart. It needs to be free to prosecute cases independently without politics," former prosecutor Elie Honig said. "And there are different rules for President Trump and his pals who can lie to investigators, who can tamper with witnesses than the rest of us," Alysin Camerota pointed out. Honig said you couldn't ignore the pattern. "Roger Stone's not just any defendant picked at random. President's long-time friend, political ally convicted of lying to Congress to protect the Trump campaign. And let's not forget, DOJ softened its stance on Michael Flynn. They had come out asking for six months, then took it back and said probation is fine. You can't ignore that pattern."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/brave-new-world-trump-decides-he-should