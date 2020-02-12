The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Susan Collins Comes Up Empty On 'Hope For Trump'

Category: Politics Hits: 5

Well, Susan Collins, I hope all the money Mitch McConnell has promised in order to save your Senate Seat was worth it. Because videos like this are FREE advertising for the Democrat who will take your place next January. RAJU: In light of the president's actions, do you think there's any lessons that he learned from being impeached? COLLINS: I don't know which actions you're referring to. I've made very clear that I don't think anyone should be retaliated against. RAJU: Has he learned any lessons? COLLINS: There's a reason why in all the years that since George Washington was inaugurated as our first president, that we have never removed a duly elected president. RAJU: You said the president learned his lesson. Do you think he learned any lessons? COLLINS: (crickets) I give this one two Susan Collins frowns, one Lisa Murkowski "unfortunate," and five totally unrelated bible quotes from Marco Rubio. https://t.co/MBljGJKKby — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) February 12, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/susan-collins-comes-empty-hope-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version