New Hampshire Democrats Have Deeply Personal Reasons for Voting

From "it's my civic duty as an American" to "it's my first vote" to simply a desire to see a change in Washington, many who who cast a ballot Tuesday in New Hampshire had a special and deeply personal reason for voting.

Many voters said they were still struggling to make up their minds right up to the moment they filled out the ballot.

But one poll showed that eight in 10 New Hampshire voters said they will vote for the Democratic nominee in November no matter who it is, as long as he or she can deny President Donald Trump another term.

Voters in Concord, the New Hampshire capital, told VOA they support moderate Democrats over the progressive wing.

Peg Blume said she cast her vote for former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, calling him the "absolute smartest person" on the Democratic debate stage.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he'll be fantastic," she said.

Her husband, Peter Blume, said he wavered between Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar before finally settling on Buttigieg, also believing him to be "incredibly smart."

Two other voters, Jim Barklow and his wife, said they threw their support behind another centrist, Joe Biden, the former vice president, citing his experience and their belief he would do the "best job" debating Trump.

Another voter, Tina Olson, said she cast her ballot for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who shares her belief in Medicare for all and that health care is a human right.

A woman who voted for the first time Tuesday said she followed her mother's advice by picking Klobuchar.

Gracie Banzhoff, the 18-year-old first-time voter, said of her mother: "She is very smart ... she can sense the good in people."

Banzhoff advised every 18-year-old participating in their first presidential election to "go vote and really research who is running for office because it could make a huge difference."

