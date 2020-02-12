Sanders Claims Victory in New Hampshire Primary

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday, lifting him to front runner status for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Close behind in second place was former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg followed by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar who surprised many with a strong third place showing, re-energizing her campaign. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the New Hampshire results from Washington.

