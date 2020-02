Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 01:20 Hits: 0

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) are calling for the Senate Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into the Justice Department's decision to reduce its recommended sentence for Trump associate Roger Stone...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/482681-blumenthal-calls-for-senate-probe-over-roger-stone-sentence-recommendation